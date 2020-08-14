Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tennant by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tennant by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tennant by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

