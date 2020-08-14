Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,382 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $21,379,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

NYSE IGT opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.