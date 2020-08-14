Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

