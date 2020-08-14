Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 176.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.87%.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $131,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,981. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

