Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 717,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 842,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 776,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $27,051,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $15,433,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,954,426.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,585,430 shares of company stock valued at $216,249,621 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,830.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

