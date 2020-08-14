Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

DE stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

