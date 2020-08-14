Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 238.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Venator Materials worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 105.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Venator Materials by 195.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.08 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

