Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $221,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 327,894 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

CMA opened at $42.02 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

