Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $225,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,705,000 after buying an additional 203,371 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 785,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE THS opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

