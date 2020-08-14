Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $237,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

