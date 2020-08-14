Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

