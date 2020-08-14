Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 238.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 137,124 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

