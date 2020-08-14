Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,210 shares of company stock worth $2,500,114. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $590.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average of $580.45.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

