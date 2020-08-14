Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

DISCA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.