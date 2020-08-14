Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $16,279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AZZ by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ opened at $34.86 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $897.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

