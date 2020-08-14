Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.84. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.