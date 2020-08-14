Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

