Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,240.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 11,864.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.59.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

