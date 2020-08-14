Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

