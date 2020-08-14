Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

TMHC opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

