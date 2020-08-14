Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HealthStream by 210.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in HealthStream by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $735.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.