Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 418.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

