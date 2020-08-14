Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,215 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 57.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $46.30 on Friday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

