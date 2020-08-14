Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,528 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.