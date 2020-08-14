Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 328.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

