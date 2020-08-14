Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,777 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 147.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Western Digital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

