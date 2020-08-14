Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

