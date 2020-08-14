Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.