Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,765 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 431.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 21.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

