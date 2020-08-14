Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.