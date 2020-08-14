Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $6,524,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -492.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

