Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $63,185,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 137.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $5,927,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

