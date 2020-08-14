Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Lincoln National by 25.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of LNC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

