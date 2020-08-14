Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

