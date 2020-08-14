Raymond James & Associates Has $2.37 Million Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.71% of United Insurance worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Insurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 9,900 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $116,803 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

