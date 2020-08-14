Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Perspecta (PRSP)

Perspecta (NASDAQ: PRSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Perspecta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

8/5/2020 – Perspecta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

8/4/2020 – Perspecta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – Perspecta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

7/18/2020 – Perspecta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Perspecta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – Perspecta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Get Perspecta Inc alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.