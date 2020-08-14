Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

