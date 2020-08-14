Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manitex International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Manitex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.