Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.28.

NA stock opened at C$65.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

