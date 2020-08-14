Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.51). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $498.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prothena by 9.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prothena by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

