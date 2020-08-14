Research Analysts Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

NYSE TD opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after buying an additional 1,742,212 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

