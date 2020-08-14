Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Weir Group (WEIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weir Group (LON: WEIR) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,420 ($18.56) to GBX 1,680 ($21.96). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,380 ($18.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/29/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/20/2020 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/10/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,035 ($13.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.38). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.44 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($21.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

