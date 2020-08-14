Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.05

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and traded as high as $76.35. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 9,917 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93. The stock has a market cap of $857.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.40.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

