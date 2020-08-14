Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSGN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of MSGN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

