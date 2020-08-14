SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.14. SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 9,781,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $176,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

