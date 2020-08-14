Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrodinger in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Schrodinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

