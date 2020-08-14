Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

