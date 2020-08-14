Searle & CO. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.