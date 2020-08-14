SG Americas Securities LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.57. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

