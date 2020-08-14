Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.18.

SHAK stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $5,346,570. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

